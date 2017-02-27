Crime hits record low

Hong Kong's overall crime figure for 2016 dropped 8.7% year-on-year to 60,646 cases, the lowest level since 1978.

Speaking to reporters after today's Fight Crime Committee meeting, Secretary for Security TK Lai said last year’s law and order situation was satisfactory.

Decreases were recorded in deception, criminal damage, criminal intimidation, violent crime and theft cases.

There were increases in cases of domestic violence, triad-related crime, shop theft and robbery.

On the call for legislation making insulting Police officers a criminal offence, Mr Lai said the Government has no plan to introduce such a law.

However, it keeps an open mind on the issue and will listen carefully to all views, he added.