Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Crime hits record low

February 27, 2017

Hong Kong's overall crime figure for 2016 dropped 8.7% year-on-year to 60,646 cases, the lowest level since 1978.

 

Speaking to reporters after today's Fight Crime Committee meeting, Secretary for Security TK Lai said last year’s law and order situation was satisfactory.

 

Decreases were recorded in deception, criminal damage, criminal intimidation, violent crime and theft cases.

 

There were increases in cases of domestic violence, triad-related crime, shop theft and robbery.

 

On the call for legislation making insulting Police officers a criminal offence, Mr Lai said the Government has no plan to introduce such a law.

 

However, it keeps an open mind on the issue and will listen carefully to all views, he added.



Top
Anti-drug campaign