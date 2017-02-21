Anti-drug programme opens

Anti-drug drive: Commissioner for Narcotics Manda Chan (second right) launches the 2016-17 Star Parents Programme.

Over 100 parents attended an anti-drug event today, pledging to help their children stay away from drugs.

The 2016-17 Star Parents Programme is co-organised by the Action Committee Against Narcotics, the Security Bureau Narcotics Division and Radio Television Hong Kong.

Commissioner for Narcotics Manda Chan said family is the first line of defence against youth drug abuse, and a caring family with parental support can boost youngsters’ resolve to resist drugs.

As part of the programme, RTHK Radio 5 will broadcast a 26-episode show Stand By Me in which people from different sectors will share their life experiences and talk about anti-drug information.

School visits will also be arranged for parents to experience school life and meet parenting experts to improve their communication skills with their children.