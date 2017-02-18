Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Police recruits graduate

February 18, 2017
New recruits

New recruits:  Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (back) and Executive Council non-official member Chow Chung-kong congratulate the probationary inspectors on their graduation.

Twenty-eight probationary inspectors and 248 recruit constables graduated from the Police College today.

 

Executive Council non-official member Chow Chung-kong inspected the passing-out parade.

 

Mr Chow said some people in the society have taken to venting their dissatisfaction through radical language or action, which might bring challenges to the Police.  

 

He encouraged the recruits to enforce the law with fairness and impartiality, and be understanding and respectful towards the public to gain their support.

 

 

 



Top
Anti-drug campaign