Police recruits graduate

Twenty-eight probationary inspectors and 248 recruit constables graduated from the Police College today.
Executive Council non-official member Chow Chung-kong inspected the passing-out parade.
Mr Chow said some people in the society have taken to venting their dissatisfaction through radical language or action, which might bring challenges to the Police.
He encouraged the recruits to enforce the law with fairness and impartiality, and be understanding and respectful towards the public to gain their support.