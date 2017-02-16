HK, Indonesia sign customs pact

Customs concord: Commissioner of Customs & Excise Roy Tang (right) and Indonesian Customs & Excise Director General Heru Pambudi sign the Customs Co-operative Arrangement.

The Customs & Excise Department has signed a co-operative arrangement with its Indonesian counterpart to enhance administrative assistance to fight transnational crime.

Commissioner of Customs & Excise Roy Tang signed the deal with Indonesian Customs & Excise Director General Heru Pambudi at the Customs Headquarters Building in Hong Kong today.

The agencies will strengthen co-operation through mutual administrative assistance, including information exchange and law enforcement to fight the smuggling of endangered species, narcotics and tobacco products.

The administrative assistance under the pact also covers information sharing for trade facilitation procedures, import and export control, and formalities streamlining to facilitate trade and expedite trade flow.

Hong Kong has signed similar arrangements with 24 customs administrations, including the Chinese General Administration of Customs.