Man jailed for bogus marriages

A Hong Kong resident who arranged bogus marriages was sentenced to 21 months' imprisonment for conspiracy to defraud at the District Court today.

The 58-year-old man is among the 128 people arrested by the Immigration Department in a series of operations launched since March against a bogus marriage syndicate.

The syndicate recruited young local residents through social media sites and mobile instant messaging apps to conduct sham marriages with Mainlanders.

Hong Kong identity cards, Home Visit Permits, account books and marriage agreements were seized at the syndicate’s three core members' residences.

The arrestees - 55 males and 73 females aged from 22 to 68 - included both Hong Kong and Mainland residents. Among them, 52 have been charged, with 38 of whom having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud. Twenty-four were sentenced to nine to 18 months' imprisonment while 14 are pending sentencing.

The department said it will continue to combat bogus marriages and related crimes, adding people who obtain their Hong Kong residency through fraudulent means will have their right of abode revoked, and get repatriated to their place of origin.