1,400 pedestrians issued summonses

Police have issued more than 1,400 summonses to pedestrians breaching road rules during a safety campaign.

February 4 to 8 saw 1,167 summonses issued for failing to observe a light signal on a signal crossing, 109 summonses for crossing the road within 15 metres of a footbridge or pedestrian subway and not using these passageways, and 99 summonses for crossing the road within 15 metres of a traffic light and not using the traffic light.

Pedestrians are reminded to cross the road safely.

Those who fail to comply with the law face fines of up to $2,000.