Road safety campaign to start

Police will strictly enforce traffic laws in a citywide campaign targeting pedestrians from February 4 to 8 to boost road-safety awareness.

Officers will issue a summons to any pedestrian jaywalking or committing other serious traffic offences.

They will also distribute publicity leaflets to remind pedestrians to comply with road rules.

There were 3,421 pedestrian casualties last year, 92 less than in 2015. Of the 80 people who died, 43 were elderly.

In 2015, of the 81 people who died, 49 were elderly.

