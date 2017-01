Immigration officers have arrested 21 illegal workers and 12 employers in citywide raids.

From January 24 to 26, officers raided two flower shops, a fruit stall and a grocery store, and arrested five illegal workers and three employers.

Sixteen illegal workers and nine employers were arrested in raids at nine Lunar New Year fairs in Causeway Bay, Mong Kok, Kwun Tong, Tsuen Wan, Kwai Chung, Sha Tin, Tai Po, Sheung Shui and Yuen Long.