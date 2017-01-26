Safe CNY celebrations ensured

Police will implement special traffic arrangements and crowd control measures in Tsim Sha Tsui, Central and Wan Chai over the weekend to ensure safe and orderly Chinese New Year celebrations.

The International Chinese New Year Night Parade will be held in Tsim Sha Tsui on Saturday, followed by the fireworks display over Victoria Harbour on Sunday.

Road closures and traffic diversions will be implemented in Tsim Sha Tsui, Central, Wan Chai and Eastern District a few hours before the events.

On Sunday, Police will implement crowd control measures in Yau Ma Tei, Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom Waterfront Promenade, including pedestrianised zones.

Kowloon West Regional Headquarters Superintendent Leung Chung-man called on the public and motorists to be tolerant and follow Police’s instructions on site, adding Police are well-prepared for contingencies.

"Taking into account the experience gained in similar past experiences and events, the Police will take risk assessments, formulate operational plans and deploy sufficient manpower to cope with all emergency situations," he said.

Details of Police arrangements for the parade and fireworks display are posted online.