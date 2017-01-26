Stronger action curbs illegal entry

The Immigration Department said today its stronger action against illegal immigrants has curbed their entry to Hong Kong.

Delivering his year-end review for 2016, Director of Immigration Erick Tsang said nearly 300 million passengers passed through all the control points over the past year.

The total number of visitor arrivals exceeded 56 million.

Mr Tsang said the department handled over 6,000 non-refoulement claims since the launch of the Unified Screening Mechanism in 2014.

A total of 48 claims were substantiated, with nearly 10,000 claims pending screening at the end of last year, which is lower than the 11,000 pending claims at the end of 2015.

Around 80% of the claimants originated from India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

In order to cope with the big increase in the number of non-refoulement claims, the Government has started a comprehensive review of the strategy of handling the claims.

The review covers the areas of pre-arrival controls, screening procedures, detention, removal and enforcement.

Mr Tsang said the department has stepped up enforcement against illegal immigrants since the start of the review last year.

"The number of illegal immigrants from mainland, meaning those non-ethnic Chinese illegal immigrants, really dropped quite substantially," he said.

"Despite we have done a lot and the situation has improved, I would say the problem is still alarming."

In order to boost clearance efficiency and the capacity of control points to handle visitors, the department plans to introduce the Self-Service Departure for Visitors Scheme in the second quarter of this year.

Under the scheme, eligible visitors holding valid electronic travel documents can do self-service departure clearance through e-Channels without advance enrolment.

The process will take only 20 seconds.