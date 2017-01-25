Smuggling cases drop 20%

Hong Kong's law and order situation has improved in 2016, with smuggling cases falling over 20%.

Delivering his year-end review today, Commissioner of Customs & Excise Roy Tang said the department handled more than 16,000 cases last year, a 13% drop on the previous year.

Smuggling cases fell 22% to 173 last year, 90% of which involved activities between the Mainland and Hong Kong.

The cases mainly involved computers, electronic goods and food.

Since the implementation of the export controls on powdered milk formula in 2013, the number of illegal export cases has dropped significantly, from a monthly average of about 430 cases in 2013 to around 320 in 2016.

The department cracked nearly 800 drug cases in 2016, involving more than 1,200kg of drugs, an increase of 6% on the previous year.

Eighty percent of the drugs were seized at the airport.

On the Singapore-bound military vehicles seized in November, Mr Tang said there will be criminal prosecution.

"It’s an investigation which we conducted thoroughly in the past two months. In a case like this, we normally look at the role of the consignor, the consignee and the parties involved in the transportation of the articles concerned," he said.

Mr Tang added they expect the cross-boundary flow of passengers and goods to increase as a number of major infrastructure projects will be completed soon.