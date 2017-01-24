Military vehicles to be returned

Hong Kong will return the Singapore-bound military vehicles seized on November 23, but prosecution has not been ruled out.

The Customs & Excise Department impounded the vehicles because their transhipment via Hong Kong was in suspected breach of the law.

Responding to media enquiries on the matter today, Commissioner of Customs & Excise Roy Tang said the import, export and transhipment of strategic commodities in breach of licensing requirements are criminal offences punishable under the law.

The department has completed its investigation of the case and criminal prosecution may be initiated, he said.

"The military vehicles and the associated equipment will be returned to Singapore through the carrier," he added.