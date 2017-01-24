Crime at near four-decade low

Hong Kong’s law and order situation remained stable in 2016, with 60,646 crime cases recorded - the lowest since 1978.

Delivering his year-end review today, Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo said the cases were almost 5,800 less than in 2015, or a decrease of 8.7%.

There were about 10,000 violent crime cases, about 700 less than the previous year.

The total number of burglary cases also fell, however, those involving losses over $500,000 rose about 70%.

Mr Lo said: "Over 50% of these cases are because of insufficient security measures, or the carelessness of the home owners.

"Out of these cases, around 70% were committed by local people. About 10% were committed by Mainlanders.

"We did not find there is a syndicate controlling the Mainland burglars but I do see there is a trend that these Mainlanders will come back again to commit burglary.

"According to our intelligence analysis, they come from a certain area in Mainland China. We are actively co-operating with the Mainland police authorities dealing with these gangs."

Mr Lo said Police will ensure public order and safety are maintained during the Chief Executive election and celebration activities for the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Police will also closely monitor public events during the Lunar New Year holiday.

"We will conduct intelligence gathering and then, according to what data we have got, we will do risk assessment.

"Once we conduct these assessments, we will deploy an appropriate number of people at different areas of Hong Kong to ensure public safety and public order, and to let all citizens enjoy a joyful Lunar New Year."