Driver arrested for fatal accident

Police arrested a bus driver after his vehicle crashed, killing a 42-year-old woman and injuring 17 passengers in Kwun Tong yesterday.

The accident happened near the roundabout of Kai Tin Road at about 8.50pm, where the bus reportedly rammed into a kerb and side turned.

Five passengers, including the woman, were trapped inside the compartment and were rescued by firemen.

The woman had serious head injuries and died at the scene.

The other passengers and the driver were sent to Queen Elizabeth, United Christian, Tseung Kwan O and Kwong Wah hospitals.

The 61-year-old driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and was detained for enquiries.

Witnesses should call Police on 2305 7500.