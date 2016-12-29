Raid launched on storage sites

Nearly 250 mini-storage centres were issued orders to fix their safety problems like fire hazards and blocked windows, the Government said today.

In a press briefing, an update was given on the inter-departmental crackdown on unsafe mini-storage centres.

The crackdown was launched after a fatal fire broken out in an industrial building housing mini-warehouses in Ngau Tau Kok in June.

The Building Department, Lands Department, Labour Department and Fire Services Department were involved in the crackdown.

The Fire Services Department said of the 756 mini-storage centres it had inspected, 257 were found to have irregularities, which include insufficient fire hoses, obstruction of windows and a shortage of exit signs.

It issued 1,200 fire hazard abatement notices to storage operators.

The department’s Acting Assistant Director Terrance Tsang said mini-storage operators were asked to implement improvement measures to boost the safety of the industry.

The Building Department issued 571 orders to operators that violated the Building Ordinance.

The Lands Department found that 213 cases had breached lease conditions.

The Labour Department instituted 13 prosecutions against operators breaching workplace safety rules.