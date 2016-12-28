Court offices to close on Saturdays

The Judiciary will adopt the five-day work week from next Tuesday.

The Judiciary made the announcement today as it will implement the final phase of the five-day work week from January 3.

Court offices, including court registries and accounts offices, Bailiffs' Offices, the Probate Registry and the Oaths & Declarations Office, will generally be closed on Saturdays.

They will open weekdays from 8.45am to 1pm and from 2pm to 5.30pm.

The Judiciary said it will ensure essential public services are not affected.

The handling of fresh remand cases at magistracies, and urgent cases and applications made to various levels of court will continue to be handled outside office hours, including Saturdays, as necessary.

The Judiciary will also put in place administrative arrangements to facilitate the opening of court offices on Saturdays, as necessary, to cater for bail payments and related applications.