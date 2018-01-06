Building safety enforcement impartial

The Buildings Department will always discharge its law enforcement duties on unauthorised building works impartially irrespective of the identity of the people in question.

It issued the statement today in response to media enquiries about the condition of Houses 2, 3 and 4, Villa De Mer in Tai Lam, Tuen Mun.

It said it launched an investigation and deployed staff to conduct inspections yesterday.

As the officers could not yet arrange to enter the houses with property management staff, they left notices stating the department's intention to apply for a warrant to enter under the Buildings Ordinance.

The department has yet to verify the condition of the houses, but said, in general, if unauthorised building works are found on a property the owner must make rectifications according to the law and the department's requirement.

It added it will impartially discharge its law enforcement duties in accordance with the ordinance.