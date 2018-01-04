Labour dispute monitored

The Housing Department says it is highly concerned about the labour dispute arising from the change of cleaning contractor for Hoi Lai Estate and will take the case seriously.

In a statement issued today the department said contractors that exploit employees or break the law will not be tolerated and action can be taken against them.

It said the department cares about the lawful interests of contractor staff, noting the contractor must comply with relevant ordinances and regulations, the Standard Employment Contract as well as the policies, measures and guidelines of the Housing Authority when a service contract is signed with it.

The Labour Department has been monitoring the dispute and has arranged for mediation between the contractor and its employees.

It is understood the Competition Commission has received a complaint on the case.

The Housing Department said it will support the Labour Department and the commission as it follows up on the case.