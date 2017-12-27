Rents for new estates set

Rents have been set for six public rental housing estates which will be completed between January and June 2018.

The Housing Authority announced today rents for 14,879 flats in 22 non-standard blocks will be set at the best rent levels in their respective districts.

The best monthly rent at $77.8 per sq m will apply to the 288 flats in Lin Tsui Estate in Chai Wan, 3,062 flats in On Tai Estate in Kwun Tong, 4,068 flats in So Uk Estate and 1,319 flats in Hoi Ying Estate in Sham Shui Po.

The best monthly rent for the 2,276 flats in Shek Mun Estate in Sha Tin will be set at $75.2 per sq m, while that for the 3,866 flats in Mun Tung Estate, Tung Chung, will be $55.1 per sq m.

Under this rent-fixing exercise, more than 77% of the flats will rent for less than $2,500 per month.

The authority said the rents are heavily subsidised and are inclusive of rates, management fees and maintenance costs.

Those who cannot afford the new flats can request lower-rent refurbished flats or apply for the Rent Assistance Scheme.