Committee briefed on transport measures

The Transport Advisory Committee was briefed today on the Government's plan to install a new generation of parking meters and the latest proposal for the Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme.

New functions of the meters, to be installed from 2019-20, include supporting parking fee payments through multiple means, including mobile applications for remote payments.

They should also be equipped with vehicle sensors to detect whether a parking space is occupied and provide real-time information to assist motorists in finding vacant spaces.

The Government has also proposed to increase the maximum fee for use of on-street metered parking spaces from $2 to $4 or $5 per 15 minutes.

The Transport Department believes the fee adjustment could discourage motorists from circulating or double parking on roads waiting for metered parking spaces, and could also deter prolonged parking.

Committee Chairman Larry Kwok said members welcomed the proposals.

On the Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme, the committee noted it will be expanded to cover shuttle buses, staff buses, red minibuses and kaito ferry services.

"Members are pleased to note that the Government has listened to and considered public views on expanding the coverage of the scheme with a view to benefiting more commuters,” Mr Kwok said.

The Government plans to discuss the scheme at the Legislative Council in early January.

It will then seek funding approval from the Finance Committee, targeting to implement the scheme within a year after approval.