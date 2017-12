Field study: Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan (second right) is briefed on the progress of a public housing project on Kwai Yi Road.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan visited Kwai Tsing today to learn about the district's latest developments.

He went to Tai Wo Hau Road where he was briefed by Highways Department officers on the lift and pedestrian walkway system connecting the road to Wo Tong Tsui Street.

He then inspected the progress of a public housing project at the ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters on Kwai Yi Road.

He also met Kwai Tsing District Councillors to discuss local issues.