2 sites to provide 1,600 flats

The Government will sell two residential sites by tender in the January-March quarter.

Briefing the media on the Government's land sale plan for the last quarter of this financial year, Secretary for Development Michael Wong said today the residential sites are in Kai Tak and Tsing Yi.

They will provide about 1,600 flats.

For the financial year as a whole, Mr Wong said 11 residential sites have been sold or will be put up for sale. They have a capacity to produce about 5,800 flats.

The MTR Corporation has successfully tendered two railway property development projects at the West Rail's Kam Sheung Road Station and Wong Chuk Hang Station, capable of producing about 2,600 flats in total.

He said the Urban Renewal Authority has awarded the tender for the Tai Kok Tsui project and will award the Mong Kok project's tender soon. The two projects can provide about 280 flats.

Private development and redevelopment projects in the financial year will provide about 15,600 flats.

"Counting all sources, they will have a total capacity of producing about 24,300 flats, exceeding the supply target of 18,000 flats by 6,300 units."

On commercial land supply, one business site and one hotel site in Cheung Sha Wan and one Tsuen Wan industrial site have been sold or put up for sale in the financial year.

The three sites can provide about 53,200 square metres of gross floor area and 550 rooms.

"The Government will continue to identify additional suitable sites for development to cater for the community's needs for private housing and space for economic uses," Mr Wong added.