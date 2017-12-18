So Uk Estate's heritage preserved

Refreshed fresco: The mural on the estate's pavilion will also be retained.

New use: So Uk Estate's little white house, which once stored fuel, will be retained and turned into a food or convenience shop.

The So Uk Estate redevelopment project is due for completion in mid-2018 and its unique architectural structures will be preserved.

Built in the 1960s, So Uk Estate has been undergoing redevelopment works since 2012.

The revamped estate will comprise 14 blocks with nearly 7,000 flats.

The first phase has been completed and tenants started moving in in September last year.

The remaining eight domestic blocks and a two-storey shopping centre are scheduled for completion by next summer.

The new blocks will use the same names as the blocks in the old estate.

The ground and first floors of the former Maple House have been retained to show what life was like in the old estate.

To preserve the estate's heritage, the Housing Department has kept several of the old estate's unique architectural structures.

Deputy Director of Housing (Development & Construction) Ada Fung said: "We have also preserved some old features, like the little white house, a stone house which is the old estate office which will be now used as a post office, and also there is a pavilion with a mural inside of it, and we have retained that as well."

The estate's entrance portico will also be replaced in the new estate.

A network of lift towers and footbridges will link the domestic blocks at the upper level with the estate entrances at the lower level, giving tenants convenient and barrier-free access.

The whole redevelopment project will cost $5 billion.