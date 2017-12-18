Mainland to decide bridge date

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge's exact opening date is subject to the Central Government's decision, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan says.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Chan said its Main Bridge is being constructed by three different governments, so it can only open when all sides are ready.

The Central Government will then decide the date for the launch ceremony.

When asked about the bridge's cost overruns, Mr Chan said the total amount must be clarified with the Mainland before the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government can seek funding approval from the Legislative Council.

On the cost overruns for the Shatin to Central Link project, Mr Chan said the Highways Department will be examining the matter over the coming months.

He said the Government will be willing to pay if the cost is fair and reasonable, but it is too early to say if the MTR Corporation must cap the cost.