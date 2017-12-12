More bridge permits to be issued

The quota for Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars using the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge will be increased, the Transport Department announced today.

An additional 7,000 permits will be issued before the commissioning of the bridge, bringing the total quota to 10,000.

The validity period and application criteria will be the same.

Enterprises with an accumulative tax amount of at least RMB100,000 in Guangdong in the past three years or recognised national high-tech enterprises can apply.

Applications are also open to Hong Kong residents who have made accumulative charitable donations of more than RMB5 million in the province, or Hong Kong residents who are members of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at national level, or at provincial, prefecture and county level of the province.

The permits will be valid for five years and can be renewed upon expiry.

Applications can be submitted to the Guangdong Public Security Department or China Travel Service (HK) Head Office, the Kowloon Bay Entry Permit Service Centre and the Shatin Entry Permit Service Centre.

With reference to the arrangements made to tie in with the commissioning of the Shenzhen Bay Port, cross-boundary private cars using other crossings - Shenzhen Bay, Lok Ma Chau (Huangguang), Man Kam To and Sha Tau Kok - will be allowed to use the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge without the need to go through additional procedures on a trial basis.

The tentative trial period will be two years.

The Transport Department will inform Closed Road Permit holders of the trial arrangement.