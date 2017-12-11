Michael Wong visits Yau Tsim Mong

Heritage preservation: Secretary for Development Michael Wong (right) visits an art gallery converted from a historic shophouse as part of a revitalisation project at Prince Edward Road West and Yuen Ngai Street.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today visited Yau Tsim Mong District to inspect the preservation and revitalisation project at Prince Edward Road West and Yuen Ngai Street.

Mr Wong was briefed by Urban Renewal Authority General Manager (Planning & Design) Lawrence Mak on the rejuvenation of 10 pre-war verandah-type shophouses there, and the project's historical background and development.

Mr Wong also visited some social enterprises there to learn about their business operations.

He said it is important to preserve and reflect the district's character and history in the process of urban renewal planning.

“Upon revitalisation, the building type of the shophouse cluster has been preserved.

“It also ties in with the role of the Flower Market as a hub of flora and horticulture businesses since the last century.

“It is a blend of old and new elements which has retained the unique community identities and injected vibrancy into the district."

Mr Wong then met District Councillors to discuss local issues.