CE launches slope safety summit

Disaster prevention: Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left) and Secretary for Development Michael Wong (right) launch Slope Safety Summit 2017.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam launched Slope Safety Summit 2017 today where slope engineering and landslide management experts discussed enhancing Hong Kong’s slope safety.

The summit was jointly organised by the Geotechnical Engineering Office of the Civil Engineering & Development Department and the Institution of Engineers.

With climate change and slope degradation posing new challenges to Hong Kong’s Slope Safety System, 260 leading experts and stakeholders in the field shared their experience and insight on the issue.

The system includes the improvement of slope safety standards, the implementation of landslide risk mitigation measures, and the maintenance of Government man-made slopes.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong has one of the best slope engineering and landslide risk management systems in the world, which has evolved over the past decades in response to experience, improvement initiatives and technological advancement.

She also reaffirmed the Government's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of slope safety to protect lives and property.