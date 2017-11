A Tsuen Wan site in the 2017-18 Land Sale Programme will be sold by public tender, the Lands Department announced today.

Tsuen Wan Town Lot No. 428 on Ma Kok Street is designated for industrial purposes.

The site area is 1,972.9 sq m with minimum and maximum gross floor areas of 11,246 sq m and 18,742 sq m.

The tender invitation for the lot will open on December 1 and close on December 29.