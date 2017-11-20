Action taken on water complaints

The Water Supplies Department has taken immediate action on complaints about an unpleasant odour coming from drinking water in Kwai Tsing and Tsuen Wan.

The department said it received a number of enquiries from residents of the two districts yesterday.

An initial investigation revealed the incident may be related to maintenance work at the Tsuen Wan Fresh Water Service Reservoir. Further investigations are on-going.

The department suspended the supply of drinking water from the service reservoir last night and has taken water samples for testing. No harmful substances to humans were found in the samples.

It flushed through fire hydrants near the affected areas and provided a drinking water supply from another network last night.

It is also assisting the management offices of affected housing estates to drain drinking water stored in water tanks, as well as clean the water tanks.

The department has deployed water wagons or water tanks in the two districts to provide drinking water to residents in need.

It said it will continue to closely monitor the water supply situation.