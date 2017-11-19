Frank Chan opens Maritime Week

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan opened the second edition of Hong Kong Maritime Week today to promote the city as a preferred base for operating maritime business.

The event, which runs until November 26, offers nearly 50 activities put together by industry bodies, academic institutions and professional organisations for participants from the industry and the general public.

Event highlights include the 7th Asian Logistics & Maritime Conference, business conferences and forums, visits, industry networking gatherings, competitions and exhibitions.

It is organised by the Maritime & Port Board in collaboration with the Shipowners Association and the Maritime Museum.

Board Chairman, Mr Chan said: "The maritime and port industry is more than vital to Hong Kong's economic development.

"Through the wide range of maritime services offered by some 800 local and overseas maritime-related companies, there runs a rich array of world-class expertise and experience, supported by a top-notch infrastructure. This has given Hong Kong an advantage that has served it well for many years."

He said with increasing competition and challenges, Hong Kong must strive for excellence.

He encouraged the maritime and shipping community to work together to propel Hong Kong's economic development.



