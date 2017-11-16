23 building plans approved

The Buildings Department approved 23 building plans in September - three on Hong Kong Island, nine in Kowloon and 11 in the New Territories.

Eleven were for apartment and apartment-commercial developments, five for commercial developments, and seven for community services developments.

Consent was given for work to start on 10 building projects that will provide 226,778 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use, involving 3,745 units, and 65,075 sq m of gross floor area for non-domestic use.

The department received notification of the start of work for eight building projects.

It also issued 18 occupation permits - five on Hong Kong Island, four in Kowloon and nine in the New Territories.

The buildings certified for occupation have 48,260 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use, involving 481 units, and 414,773 sq m for non-domestic use.

The declared cost of new buildings completed in September totalled $16.1 billion.