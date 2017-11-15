Concrete test results satisfactory

The results of the additional tests on concrete used for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong projects and the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link have met the required standard.

The Highways Department said today the organisation engaged earlier this year to conduct a comprehensive and systematic review on the strength of concrete used in the projects completed its investigation last month and submitted its report on November 8.

All results and analysis indicated the concrete strength met the required standard.

The review was ordered after the alleged falsification of concrete cube test reports by a laboratory outsourced by the Civil Engineering & Development Department.

Click here for details.