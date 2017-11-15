Cheung Sha Wan site sold

The tender for a Cheung Sha Wan residential site has been awarded on a 50-year land grant at a premium of $17.29 billion, the Lands Department announced today.

New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6549 was awarded to Sky Asia Properties, a subsidiary of a consortium made up of Sino Land Company, Shimao Property Holdings, Wheelock Properties, K Wah International Holdings and S E A Holdings.

It has a site area of about 19,348 sq m and is designated for private residential purposes.

The minimum and maximum gross floor areas are 55,062 and 91,770 sq m.