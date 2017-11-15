Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Cheung Sha Wan site sold

November 15, 2017

The tender for a Cheung Sha Wan residential site has been awarded on a 50-year land grant at a premium of $17.29 billion, the Lands Department announced today.

 

New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6549 was awarded to Sky Asia Properties, a subsidiary of a consortium made up of Sino Land Company, Shimao Property Holdings, Wheelock Properties, K Wah International Holdings and S E A Holdings.

 

It has a site area of about 19,348 sq m and is designated for private residential purposes.

 

The minimum and maximum gross floor areas are 55,062 and 91,770 sq m.



Top
Sales of First-hand Residential Properties Authority