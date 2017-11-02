Press here to Skip to the main content
Gov't flats to be sold

November 02, 2017

The Government Property Agency is inviting tenders for the purchase of eight former Government quarters.

 

The properties are located at Baguio Villa in Pok Fu Lam, Elm Tree Towers in Tai Hang, MacDonnell House in Mid-Levels and Wilshire Towers in North Point.

 

Each flat comes with a parking space.

 

The properties' saleable area ranges from 146 sq m to 214 sq m.

 

Five flats are vacant and three have tenancies.

 

Tenders should be placed in the Government Logistics Department Tender Box at North Point Government Offices by noon on December 1.

 

Click here for details.



