Michael Wong to attend GZ forum

October 29, 2017

Secretary for Development Michael Wong will attend the 2017 World Cities Day Forum in Guangzhou on October 31.

 

The event is organised by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the Chinese Ministry of Housing & Urban-Rural Development and the People's Government of Guangdong.

 

This year's theme is "Innovative Governance, Open Cities".

 

Mr Wong will attend the opening ceremony and give a keynote speech at the forum.

 

He will also attend the welcome dinner the night before.

 

He will return to Hong Kong on October 31.



