Michael Wong visits Kwun Tong

Secretary for Development Michael Wong visited Kwun Tong District today to inspect typhoon-affected areas in Lei Yue Mun and related follow-up work.

He also met Kwun Tong District Councillors and the local community.

Mr Wong was briefed by Director of Drainage Services Edwin Tong and the Head of the Civil Engineering Office of the Civil Engineering & Development Department (CEDD) Ricky Lau on proposed improvement works to the Lei Yue Mun seashore to enhance its ability to resist storm surges and waves.

The proposed long-term and large-scale improvement works include the provision of rock-armoured bund or gabion walls along the seashore of Ma Pui Village, Ma Wan Village and Sam Ka Tsuen, and the building of walls along the promenade.

After gathering feedback from local residents and shop operators, the Drainage Services Department (DSD) will install stop-logs and increase the locations for placing sandbags.

Mr Wong said: "As seawater intrusion occurred along the seafront in Lei Yue Mun during the typhoon in August, the Kwun Tong District Office, DSD and CEDD have further reviewed the situation and formulated improvement measures to enhance the capabilities of this area to resist storm surges and the impact of waves. The Government will consult Kwun Tong District Council on the details of the improvement works and funding arrangements in November."

At the Energizing Kowloon East Office, Mr Wong met District Councillors and representatives of the Kowloon East Association and the Hong Kong Kwun Tong Industries & Commerce Association to gauge views on the policy for revitalising industrial buildings.

They also discussed views on issues of concern raised by local residents.