Bridge car permits to be issued

Applications are invited for running cross-boundary hire car services via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Transport Department announced today.

The Hong Kong and Guangdong governments will issue a quota of 150 bridge permits for Guangdong/Hong Kong hire car services.

Applications should be submitted in the name of Guangdong/Hong Kong joint ventures to the Transport Department and the Land & Air Ports Administration Division of the Office of Port Administration of the Guangdong Government.

The application deadline is November 10.

