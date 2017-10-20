Press here to Skip to the main content
Bridge car permits to be issued

October 20, 2017

Applications are invited for running cross-boundary hire car services via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Transport Department announced today.

 

The Hong Kong and Guangdong governments will issue a quota of 150 bridge permits for Guangdong/Hong Kong hire car services.

 

Applications should be submitted in the name of Guangdong/Hong Kong joint ventures to the Transport Department and the Land & Air Ports Administration Division of the Office of Port Administration of the Guangdong Government.

 

The application deadline is November 10.

 

Click here to download the application form.



