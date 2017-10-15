Traffic controls imposed for safety

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan has called for public understanding for the temporary traffic controls imposed on the Lantau Link due to the inclement weather.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Chan said the traffic controls are implemented when the hourly-mean wind speed on Tsing Ma or Ting Kau bridges exceeds a specified level.

The controls involve the diversion of vehicles susceptible to wind onto the lower deck of the Tsing Ma Bridge to ensure all vehicles passing through the bridge are safe.

He said the diversion measure has been effective in ensuring public safety.

He added weather conditions are difficult to predict, and the Government must give advance notice to motorists and citizens of traffic changes if conditions allow.

On the introduction of affordable "Starter Homes" for middle-class families in Hong Kong, Mr Chan said: "We had indeed discussed quite a lot of these parameters during the past few months, but in order not to pre-empt what we are going to do in future, I would rather hold it for a while, so that the society would feel free to speak up their mind and let us know what they would prefer in due course."