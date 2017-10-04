Frank Chan to visit PNG

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan will visit Papua New Guinea from October 6 to 8 to attend the 10th Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation Transportation Ministerial Meeting.

Held in Port Moresby, the meeting will gather transportation ministers and other senior officials from the 21 APEC economies to discuss the latest developments of transportation systems in the Asia-Pacific region.

The issues to be covered include transport safety, security, resilience and sustainability.

Mr Chan will outline Hong Kong's experience in public-private partnership in transport infrastructure at the panel session on sustainable transportation.

Under Secretary for Transport & Housing Raymond So will be Acting Secretary during Mr Chan's absence.