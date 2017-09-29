4 sites to be sold

The Government will sell three residential sites and one industrial site by tender in the October-December quarter.

Briefing the media on the Government's land sale plan for the third quarter of this financial year, Secretary for Development Michael Wong said today the residential sites are in Kwun Tong, Sheung Shui and Kowloon Tong.

They will provide more than 1,000 flats.

The industrial site in Tsuen Wan can provide 18,700 square metres of gross floor area.

The MTR Corporation plans to tender the second phase of its Wong Chuk Hang Station property development, which can provide about 600 flats.

The Urban Renewal Authority plans to tender a development project in Mong Kok, which can provide about 190 flats.

"Looking ahead, the Development Bureau will continue to do its utmost through a multi-pronged approach to increase land supply in the short, medium and long term to cater for the community's housing, social and economic development needs," Mr Wong said.