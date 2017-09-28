Transport complaints up 10%

The Transport Complaints Unit received 6,466 complaints and suggestions in the second quarter of this year, up 10.1% on the previous quarter.

Most were related to public transport services (85%), followed by enforcement matters (11%) and traffic conditions (2%).

Cases on public transport services increased 8.9% to 5,517, while those on traffic conditions increased from 115 to 120.

Road maintenance cases increased from 21 to 28, and complaints about illegal parking and other enforcement matters increased from 635 to 760.

There were 41 pure suggestions.

The unit completed investigations into 6,912 cases during the period.

Government departments and public transport operators accepted 16 suggestions to enhance public transport services and improve traffic conditions.