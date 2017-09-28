Marine safety measures set

Marine traffic control measures will be implemented on Victoria Harbour for the National Day fireworks display on October 1 to ensure public safety.

The Marine Department said a closed area in the waters off the Convention & Exhibition Centre will be set up from 2pm to 11pm, while a restricted area will be established in the central harbour from 8pm to 10.15pm where only authorised vessels will be allowed to enter.

Scheduled ferries with permission can continue services until 8.40pm.

All public landing steps within the restricted area will be closed from 7.45pm to 10pm.

To ensure vessels disperse in an orderly manner, the eastern and western cordon lines of the restricted area will be lifted in stages after the event.

Marine Department officers and Police will strengthen inspections on speeding and overloading, and maintain order at major landing facilities after the fireworks display.

