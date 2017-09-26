Site safety awards presented

Safety ceremony: Secretary for Development Michael Wong (centre) and Construction Industry Council Chairman Chan Ka-kui (left) officiate at the 23rd Considerate Contractors Site Award Scheme Award Presentation Ceremony.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong officiated at the 23rd Considerate Contractors Site Award Scheme Award Presentation Ceremony today.

The event was held by the Development Bureau and the Construction Industry Council as the finale of Construction Safety Week 2017 to raise awareness of site safety.

Forty-nine sites received awards under the scheme this year, with 29 from the public works stream.

Construction contractors, supervising teams, site supervisors and workers were commended for their outstanding safety performance.

Mr Wong said the scheme encourages contractors to enhance site safety and to care for workers.

Construction Industry Council Chairman Chan Ka-kui also officiated at the ceremony.