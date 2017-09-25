Tung Chung photo contest opens

Entries are being invited for a photo competition to record and capture Tung Chung’s changes from the public’s perspective.

The contest is organised by the Civil Engineering & Development Department.

According to the Tung Chung New Town Extension Study, Tung Chung East will be used for comprehensive housing and commercial development while its west portion will adopt low-density development to preserve rural character.

The competition will focus on entries depicting the daily lives of Tung Chung residents, its natural landscape, and special and historical buildings before the extension of the new town.

Cash awards for winning entries range from $500 to $20,000.

The submission deadline is 5pm on October 25.

Click here for details.