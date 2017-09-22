Court case set on escalator incident

The Electrical & Mechanical Services Department will prosecute Otis Elevator Company, a registered escalator engineer and a registered escalator worker over an incident in Mong Kok in March.
Eighteen people were injured when a Langham Place escalator suddenly stopped and reversed direction.
The department said the defendants failed to conduct their statutory duties under the Lifts & Escalators Ordinance.
The prosecution decision was made following an investigation and Department of Justice advice.
The case will be heard in Kowloon City Magistracy on October 27.