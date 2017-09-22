Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Court case set on escalator incident

September 22, 2017

The Electrical & Mechanical Services Department will prosecute Otis Elevator Company, a registered escalator engineer and a registered escalator worker over an incident in Mong Kok in March.

 

Eighteen people were injured when a Langham Place escalator suddenly stopped and reversed direction.

 

The department said the defendants failed to conduct their statutory duties under the Lifts & Escalators Ordinance.

 

The prosecution decision was made following an investigation and Department of Justice advice.

 

The case will be heard in Kowloon City Magistracy on October 27.



Top
DATA.GOV.HK