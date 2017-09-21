Housing Authority backs water plan

The Housing Authority supports the Government's plan to enhance drinking water safety.

Authority Chairman, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the statement after the authority convened an informal meeting to discuss the Action Plan for Enhancing Drinking Water Safety today.

The plan will enhance water quality monitoring by collecting random water samples from consumers' drinking taps for testing.

Under the plan, 670 samples will be tested annually and one third of them will come from public housing estates.

Mr Chan said additional water samples from public housing estates built after 2005 will be taken in the first year.

He said members fully support the plan and the authority will work with the Government to implement the scheme.