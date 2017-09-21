Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Building Management Week starts

September 21, 2017
Quality management

Quality management:  Secretary for Development Michael Wong (centre) launches Building Management Week 2017.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today launched Building Management Week 2017, an interdepartmental event to promote a culture of quality building management in Hong Kong.

 

Running to September 24, the event features a competition, workshops, a symposium and a carnival to provide the public and the building management industry with practical information, such as on the minor works control system, lift and escalator management, and fire safety.

 

Noting the Government has been helping property owners resolve problems relating to building management and maintenance, Mr Wong said it will continue co-operation with different organisations to promote the importance of proper management and maintenance, and provide assistance.

 

Click here for details on the event.



Top
Hong Kong 2030+