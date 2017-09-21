Building Management Week starts

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today launched Building Management Week 2017, an interdepartmental event to promote a culture of quality building management in Hong Kong.

Running to September 24, the event features a competition, workshops, a symposium and a carnival to provide the public and the building management industry with practical information, such as on the minor works control system, lift and escalator management, and fire safety.

Noting the Government has been helping property owners resolve problems relating to building management and maintenance, Mr Wong said it will continue co-operation with different organisations to promote the importance of proper management and maintenance, and provide assistance.

