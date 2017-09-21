Drinking water safety plan launched

The Government has launched the Action Plan for Enhancing Drinking Water Safety in Hong Kong to further safeguard drinking water quality through a multi-pronged approach.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong said at a press conference today the Action Plan for Enhancing Drinking Water Safety in Hong Kong was developed after a review of the existing drinking water safety regime.

The action plan comprises five components.

The Water Supplies Department will enhance water quality monitoring by collecting random water samples annually from consumers' drinking taps for testing.

The first stage of the enhanced monitoring will test for the presence of six metals in plumbing systems.

The data on local water quality will form the basis for assessing the appropriateness of adopting standards beyond the guidelines set by the World Health Organisation.

The action plan also includes strengthening regulatory control of plumbing materials, reviewing legislation to explore the establishment of a registration regime for defining the roles and responsibilities of people engaged in the design and construction of the water supply system inside buildings, and tightening of the commissioning requirements for new plumbing installations.

The Government will enhance public education on the safe use of water and review the drinking water safety regulatory regime in Hong Kong.

Briefing sessions will be held to raise public awareness of the plan.

