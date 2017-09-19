Frank Chan promotes housing plan

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan has called on the public to support a community project to provide affordable transitional housing for the needy.

Launched by the Council of Social Service today, the three-year Community Housing Movement will convert idle or underutilised flats provided by landlords into temporary housing for the grassroots.

Set at less than 25% of the tenant's household income, the rent level will be between the maximum rent allowance provided by the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance Scheme and public housing rental.

A total of 26 landlords have contributed 332 housing units to the programme so far.

At least 34 units will be made available by year's end.

The project aims to provide 500 units for 1,000 households.

Speaking at the project's launch ceremony today, Mr Chan said the Government supports the programme and he urged more landlords to participate in the initiative.

Mr Chan added he hopes the project can be extended in future.