Flyover art spaces open

Creative landscape: Secretary for Development Michael Wong opens the Fly the Flyover 02 and 03 art spaces.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong opened the Fly the Flyover 02 and 03 arts spaces beneath Kwun Tong Bypass today.

The converted spaces are part of the Fly the Flyover Operation initiated by the Development Bureau's Energising Kowloon East Office to open unused spaces beneath Kwun Tong Bypass for creative, arts and cultural use.

The operation's launch project Fly the Flyover 01 was commissioned in 2013.

Mr Wong said 235 events have been organised at Fly the Flyover 01 so far, attracting more than 210,000 visitors.

"With FF02 and FF03 commencing operation, more spaces will be opened up to provide additional venues for arts, cultural, performance and other activities, and also for the public to stroll around and rest."

He said he hopes the new facilities help evolve the Kwun Tong waterfront into an energetic and vibrant place.

The two sites provide a gallery, outdoor open spaces, multipurpose rooms, an open stage, urban farms, a restaurant, food kiosks and a pop-up store.

Mr Wong also presented an award for the winning entry in the Flyover Fantasy of the City Dress-up Public Art Competition, organised by the bureau to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

Professional teams were invited to design murals for some of the Kwun Tong Bypass columns.

Winning design Urban Totem features stories and characteristics of east Kowloon.

Complementing the Kwun Tong Promenade, the murals have become a new local attraction.